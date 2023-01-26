Multiple crashes shut down I-20 in DeKalb County

article

A series of crashes have shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 for hours in DeKalb County.

Officials say the first crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. on the I-20 at Columbia Road, which is before the interstate's exit to I-285.

While agents were on the scene investigating that crash, officials say another driver tried to make a U-turn and hit a HERO unit that was on the scene.

The driver of the HERO truck is expected to be OK. The condition of everyone else involved in the crashes have not been released.

At this time, I-20 eastbound is shut down at this exit.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Candler Road.

Drivers should expect major delays and should try to avoid the area as much as possible.

Some possible detours are on Glenwood Avenue or Memorial Drive.