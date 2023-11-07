Multi-vehicle crash in Alpharetta sends multiple victims to hospitals

article

Multiple people were injured this morning after a multi-vehicle crash in the Alpharetta area.

According to the Alpharetta fire department, they responded to the scene near Windward Parkway and Westfield Drive at approximately 10:11 a.m. Upon arrival, they found several vehicles that were heavily damaged and people who were trapped inside the vehicles.

Crews worked quickly to extricate the victims and they were transported to area hospitals with varying injuries.

The fire department did not say exactly how many people were injured or how many vehicles were involved.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation.