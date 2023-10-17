Multi-vehicle crash closes all southbound lanes of I-985 in Hall County

Several vehicles have been involved in a crash on Interstate 985 in Hall County, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

It happened on I-985 southbound near Mile Marker 14 in the area of HF Reed Industrial Parkway.

All southbound lanes of the interstate are closed at this time, according to the sheriff's office. Hall County Fire Rescue and HCSO are on the scene. The Georgia State Patrol will lead the investigation.

The sheriff's office says it does not know at this time how long it will take to clear the scene.