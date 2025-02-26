Bipartisan effort seeks Congressional Gold Medal for Muhammad Ali's legacy

article

The Brief A bipartisan effort is underway to posthumously award Muhammad Ali the Congressional Gold Medal for his contributions as an athlete, humanitarian, and civil rights figure. Rep. André Carson introduced the Muhammad Ali Congressional Gold Medal Act on January 16, with support from over 30 co-sponsors, and the bill is currently under consideration by the House Committee on Financial Services. Ali's legacy extends beyond boxing; he was a prominent civil rights advocate and humanitarian, earning accolades like the Presidential Medal of Freedom.



There is a bipartisan push to posthumously award boxing legend Muhammad Ali with Congressional Gold Medal, recognizing his contributions to the United States as an athlete, humanitarian, and civil rights figure.

Rep. André Carson, D-Indiana, introduced the Muhammad Ali Congressional Gold Medal Act on Jan. 16, alongside a coalition of more than 30 co-sponsors. The bill has been referred to the House Committee on Financial Services for consideration.

The backstory:

Muhammad Ali, born Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr. on Jan. 17, 1942, in Louisville, Kentucky, is celebrated as one of the greatest boxers and cultural icons of the 20th century. His achievements in the ring include winning a gold medal at the 1960 Summer Olympics and securing the world heavyweight boxing title three times. However, Ali's influence extended far beyond his athletic prowess. As an African American and Muslim during a racially and religiously tense era, he became a prominent figure in the civil rights movement. His advocacy for racial equality and humanitarian work earned him numerous accolades, including the Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial Award, the Presidential Citizens Medal, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Ali's career faced a significant challenge in 1967 when he was stripped of his boxing title and banned from competition for refusing to serve in the Vietnam War on religious and moral grounds. In 1971, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously overturned his conviction, affirming his status as a conscientious objector. Despite his battle with Parkinson's disease, diagnosed in the 1980s, Ali continued to inspire countless individuals, including members of the Rock Steady Boxing Foundation, which uses boxing-based training to help those with Parkinson's disease.

What we know:

Local perspective:

Ali's connection to Atlanta is most prominently marked by his unforgettable appearance at the 1996 Summer Olympics. Despite his battle with Parkinson's disease, Ali was given the honor of lighting the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony. This moment was not only a highlight of the Atlanta Games but also a powerful symbol of Ali's enduring spirit and global influence. Beyond the Olympics, Ali's ties to Georgia were evident through his involvement in various social and humanitarian efforts. His friendship with prominent civil rights leaders, including Martin Luther King Jr., further connected him to the region's legacy of activism and change.

Four members of Congress from Georgia, including Rep. Sanford Bishop, Rep. Hank Johnson, Rep. Nikema Williams, and Rep. David Scott co-sponsored the bill.

What they're saying:

Former Presidents have praised Ali’s impact. President George W. Bush called him "a man of peace," while President Bill Clinton said Ali "captured the world’s imagination and its heart." President Jimmy Carter dubbed him "Mr. International Friendship." The bill’s sponsors emphasized his lasting impact, with Rep. André Carson stating, "Muhammad Ali was more than a champion in the ring—he was a champion for humanity. This medal will commemorate his legacy for generations to come."

What's next:

The bill must pass both chambers of Congress and be signed by the president before the medal can be awarded. Lawmakers supporting the effort hope to see swift approval in recognition of Ali’s enduring influence on sports, civil rights, and global humanitarianism.

