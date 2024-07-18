1996 Atlanta Olympic Games | Celebrating 28 years

article

As the fervor for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games increases, Atlanta is quietly marking the 28th anniversary of the Centennial Olympic Games. The Opening Ceremony took place on the evening of July 19, 1996.

The 1996 Atlanta Olympics forever changed the face and reputation of the city and the Peach State. The games are notable for several reasons, including the use of public-private partnerships, record-breaking attendance, and the revitalization of downtown Atlanta. However, the games were mired in controversy, ranging from the South’s complicated past, the perception of over-commercialization, and the Centennial Olympic Park Bombing.

The Atlanta Committee for the Olympic Games

Former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young and Billy Payne were the chief architects of bringing the Olympic Games to Atlanta. The city was selected by the US Olympic Committee, beating out Nashville, San Francisco, and runner-up Minneapolis. Many felt Atlanta was a second-tier city at the time and a long shot for the games. There were also concerns over Georgia’s history in the Confederacy clashing with the Olympic spirit.

On Sept. 18, 1990, the city was picked by the International Olympic Committee, beating Athens, Belgrade, Manchester, Melbourne, and Toronto. The IOC cited Atlanta’s infrastructure and facilities.

Young and Payne wanted to showcase the city as a reformed South, one that lived up to the moniker "the city too busy to hate."

About $1.7 billion was spent on getting the city ready and to provide security. Adjusted for inflation, that price tag would be half of what was spent on the 2016 Rio Games. Many of the venues were paid for by private entities for use during the Olympics and were repurposed following the games.

Atlanta Olympic venues

Centennial Olympic Stadium, later Turner Field and now Center Parc Stadium, was built adjacent to the Atlanta–Fulton County Stadium. This was the first venue the world would see in Atlanta as it hosted the Opening Ceremony.

In addition to those two stadiums, the now-defunct Georgia Dome played a pivotal role in hosting the games, as did the Omni Coliseum.

Nearly every sporting venue across metro Atlanta was drafted into service, including those on the campuses of Georgia State University, Georgia Tech, Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, and Morris Brown College. Those not hosting official events served as practice and training fields.

The Georgia World Congress Center was also leaned on heavily for everything from fencing to judo to wrestling to table tennis.

Venues at Atlanta Beach, Georgia International Horse Park, Lake Lanier, Stone Mountain, and Wolf Creek also hosted competitions.

Soccer was played at stadiums up and down the East Coast.

The Olympics athlete dorms were built on the campus of Georgia Tech and later converted into student housing.

Centennial Olympic Park was also created, born from the ashes of a brownfield in the spirit of the Atlanta Seal, a phoenix born from the fire.

Atlanta 1996 opening ceremony

As the sun began to set over the city of Atlanta on the night of July 17, 1996, a countdown appeared on the giant screen in Centennial Olympic Stadium, showing the hundred-year history of the games as the clock ticked down to the start of the Opening Ceremony.

More than 10,000 athletes from around the globe, 85,600 attendees, and an estimated 3.5 billion people worldwide gathered for the lavish and vibrant display of America’s culture and history, as well as a homage to the Olympic spirit of sportsmanship and unity.

The "Star-Spangled Banner" performed by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and the Centennial Choir set the tone for the evening.

A range of performances showcased the rich tapestry of American history, including Native American dances, a tribute to the American South with a medley of spiritual hymns and blues, and a celebration of Hollywood with classic film compositions.

The parade of nations touted a new record of 197 nations attending, each clad in their national colors and waving their flags with pride.

Global superstar Celine Dion captivated the world with her performance of "The Power of the Dream," which became an inspirational anthem for the games.

The night was capped with a surprise appearance by boxing legend and Olympic gold medalist Muhammad Ali, who, despite struggling with Parkinson's disease, lit the Olympic cauldron, creating a poignant and unforgettable Olympic moment.

The Games of the XXVI Olympiad

American athletes provided some of the most unforgettable moments of these games. The US women's gymnastics team, affectionately dubbed "The Magnificent Seven," won their first-ever team gold. The image of an injured Kerri Strug heroically sticking the landing on a vault before collapsing in pain offered a story of tenacity and team spirit that would be told for generations.

Track and field held its usual sway over the Olympic imagination, and Michael Johnson’s blistering speed blazed a memorable trail. Johnson won gold in both the 200m and 400m, setting a world record in the former with his trademark golden shoes flashing around the track. His distinctive upright running style and overwhelming dominance crowned him the undisputed king of sprinting of his era.

American swimmers were not to be outdone in their performances. Amy Van Dyken became the first American woman to win four gold medals in a single Olympics, highlighting American athletes' prowess in the pool.

In team sports, the United States men's basketball team, known as the "Dream Team III," continued their hardwood dominance. With NBA stars like Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, and Scottie Pippen, they had little trouble securing the gold medal, symbolizing the country's basketball supremacy.

The United States would go on to earn 101 of the 467 medals awarded, including 44 gold medals, a third more than Russia, which had 63 total and 26 gold medals.

The Centennial Olympic Park bombing

As the games closed on their sixth day of events, athletes and visitors gathered at downtown Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park. The park, during the games, served as part world’s fair, part town square, and part concert venue.

The evening of July 27, 1996, was an energetic Thursday night for thousands of visitors. At around 1:20 a.m., a homemade pipe bomb containing nails and screws to act as shrapnel exploded in the park, causing chaos and terror. The blast killed one person directly, a 44-year-old woman named Alice Hawthorne. A photographer also died of a heart attack while running to cover the aftermath of the explosion. Over 100 others were injured by the bomb.

Before the explosion, a security guard named Richard Jewell discovered the suspicious backpack containing the bomb and alerted police. The prompt response of Jewell and other law enforcement officials helped to evacuate the area, likely saving many lives. Initially hailed as a hero, Jewell was later considered a suspect by the FBI. He was eventually cleared of wrongdoing, but not before intense public scrutiny and pressure negatively impacted his life.

Jewell went on to work in law enforcement at various agencies across north Georgia until his death in 2007. He was 44. A monument was erected and dedicated in November 2021 in the same park, where he is now credited with saving lives due to his early warning.

It was not until 1997 that the actual perpetrator, Eric Robert Rudolph, carried out additional bombings, which led to his capture. Rudolph, who had a militant anti-government stance, intended the bombings as a protest against abortion and the "global socialism" represented by the Olympics. He was captured in 2003 after five years as a fugitive. In 2005, Rudolph pleaded guilty to the Centennial Olympic Park bombing and other bombings, receiving multiple life sentences without the possibility of parole.

This single event cast a shadow over the games but aided other host countries for future Olympic Games in security preparations.

1996 Atlanta Olympics closing ceremony

On the evening of Aug. 4, 1996, the world once again assembled to celebrate the closing of the Atlanta games.

Titled "Atlanta's Love Affair with the World," the closing ceremony combined traditional elements of an Olympic finale with unique touches that celebrated the host city's character and heritage. The ceremony began with an emotional moment of silence to honor the victims of the Centennial Olympic Park bombing.

Athletes mingled in a non-traditional, casual manner, signifying the end of competition and the beginning of celebration.

Entertainment included a variety of musical acts that showcased the diversity and history of American music. Artists like Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, and Trisha Yearwood took the stage, giving exciting performances that captivated the audience. Another highlight was the rendition of the Olympic Hymn, powerfully sung by soprano Jessye Norman, which gave a classical touch to the proceedings.

One of the most memorable moments included a tribute to modern dance, where celebrated choreographer Judith Jamison presented "Happening," a vibrant piece performed by the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. The performance was a nod to the fine arts and the importance of cultural expression, which resonated well with the Olympic ethos.

A focal point of the ceremony was the official handover segment, where the mayor of Atlanta, Bill Campbell, passed the Olympic flag to Juan Antonio Samaranch, the then-President of the IOC, who in turn handed it to the mayor of Sydney, Australia, the host city of the 2000 Summer Olympics.

The ceremony reached a poignant conclusion with the extinguishing of the Olympic Flame, a symbolic act that marked the official end of the Games.

Celine Dion again performed "The Power of the Dream," the theme song of the 1996 Olympics, as the flames died down and the stadium emptied.