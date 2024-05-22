Atlanta's iconic Fountain of Rings to get major upgrade

article

Atlanta's iconic Fountain of Rings in Centennial Olympic Park is getting a revamp.

The Georgia World Congress Center Authority announced it has received a $2.5 million grant from the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation to modernize the fountain.

The organization says that the refresh will include an update of the fountain's technology and controls, an overhaul of its water valves and lights, and repairs to the fog system.

After the update, officials say they'll be able to customize fountain shows and experiences during the day and in the evening.

"The Fountain of Rings is the centerpiece of Centennial Olympic Park and one of the most photographed landmarks in Georgia," said Frank Poe, executive director of Georgia World Congress Center Authority. "We extend our deepest gratitude to the Woodruff Foundation for their generous support and longstanding commitment to Centennial Olympic Park. These enhancements will not only preserve an iconic symbol of Atlanta’s Olympic heritage but also elevate the visitor experience, ensuring the Fountain of Rings remains a cherished attraction for years to come."

The GWCCA has partnered with Fountain People, who were part of the original design team for the project and are the country's largest designer and manufacturer of custom water features.

Construction is expected to begin in August and be finished by the end of the year.

The upgrades mark the first major enhancement of the Fountain of Rings since 2007.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (GWCCA)

Along with the fountain refurbishment, GWCCA is also renovating the park's visitor information center into a dual-purpose facility that will include a permanent exhibit dedicated to the Olympics. That project is expected to reopen in mid-July.