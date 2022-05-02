Milton marketplace offers unique, local gifts for Mother's Day

We’re less than a week away from Mother’s Day — which means time is running out to find that perfect, meaningful gift for the mother-figure in your life. Thankfully, there’s no shortage of options inside a unique shop which just opened up in Milton’s Crabapple Market.

We’re talking about Evimero Marketplace, a fair trade and local artisan gift shop created by Natalia Beley and first opened in Roswell back in 2020. The idea behind Evimero Marketplace is simple: Beley wanted to create a place where makers both here in Georgia and from around the world could showcase and sell their work. Beley says she’s purposely selective about the people and companies with whom she works, choosing those committed to making a positive impact in the world and making sure the artisans are paid livable wages for their work. The result is a marketplace filled with unique goods ranging from clothing to accessories to home goods and skin care items.

Just last month, Evimero Marketplace moved from its original location in Roswell to Milton, taking over a space in the popular Crabapple Market. The new shop will also host events and workshops, including a Mother’s Day floral workshop with Posie Fields Farm this Wednesday, May 4 at 7 p.m. and a cookie decorating workshop next Wednesday evening. For more information on upcoming events, click here.

Advertisement

Evimero Marketplace is located at 1890 Heritage Walk in Milton; for more information on the shop or to shop online, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning browsing the shelves for that perfect Mother’s Day gift!