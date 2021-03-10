Mother pleads for answers after teen shot and killed at East Point apartment

An East Point family wants answers after their teen son was murdered last week. Adler Baptiste, 19, left home with a friend Friday night, but never returned home.

"He was the sweetest person you'll ever meet. The most respectable. The most mannerable," Baptiste mother, Shaeneem Robertson recalled.

He loved video games, cars, and coding, like most teenagers, but all of that has come to a close. East Point police said Baptiste was shot and killed in the doorway of a unit at the Park at Galaway Apartments on Washington Road on Friday night.

His mother is heartbroken.

"How can you mess with a great kid? He had a bright future. He had his whole life ahead of him," Sbawneem Robertson recalled.

East Point police said neighbors heard a scuffle, then gunfire Friday night around 10:30 in the doorway of apartment G.

Detectives said there were witnesses to the shooting and they have some good leads, meanwhile, Ms. Robertson is hopeful that someone who was on the scene, will come forward.

"If you know something, say something. It's not about being a snitch. It ain't about telling.I am sure they have lines where you can be discrete, where nobody knows it's you," the mother of six pleaded.

Her closing words, "They didn't have to kill my baby."

East Point police said they do not know if Baptiste was armed. They describe the violence as a shootout that may be drug-related.

Police are still investigating.

