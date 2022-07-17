Mother asks for authorities help to find missing son in Carroll County

article

A mother in Carroll County has asked for authorities help in finding her missing son.

Christopher Evan Tarr, 33, was reported missing after officials say he was believed to be traveling on foot and was last seen in the area of Venable Rd in Temple on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Officials describe Tarr as six-feet tall weighing about 175 lbs with blue eyes, dirty blonde hair, a tattoo on his right wrist area that says "Lacey," and another that says "Tarr" on his right arm.

Photo of Christopher Evan Tarr, 33 (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a white in color collared Polo shirt with the Polo logo in a banner across his chest, a black Nike hat turned backwards, brown hiking boot type shoes, and appeared to be balding with short facial hair.

"Chris does not have a cell phone and may be in the company of Zada Price, a white female, approximately 33 years of age from the Douglasville area," authorities said.

As of now, the family of Tarr reports that they are worried after they have been unsuccessful in locating him.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Tarr, please contact Investigator Kim Biggs by email at kbiggs@carrollsheriff.com or dial (770) 830-5916.