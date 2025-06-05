SWAT team serves warrant on Pisgah Road home in Mableton

Officers with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident on Thursday at a home in the 5000 block of Pisgah Road, prompting the activation of the agency’s SWAT team.

What we know:

Authorities said the uniformed patrol division initially responded to the scene, and patrol supervisors later called for SWAT officers to assist with executing a search warrant at the residence.

What they're saying:

"The situation is contained, and there is no danger to the public," the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Officials are asking residents to avoid the area until the matter is resolved.

What we don't know:

No additional details were immediately released.