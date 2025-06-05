SWAT team serves warrant on Pisgah Road home in Mableton
MABLETON, Ga. - Officers with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident on Thursday at a home in the 5000 block of Pisgah Road, prompting the activation of the agency’s SWAT team.
What we know:
Authorities said the uniformed patrol division initially responded to the scene, and patrol supervisors later called for SWAT officers to assist with executing a search warrant at the residence.
What they're saying:
"The situation is contained, and there is no danger to the public," the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Officials are asking residents to avoid the area until the matter is resolved.
What we don't know:
No additional details were immediately released.
The Source: The Cobb County Police Department provided the details for this article.