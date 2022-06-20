Firefighters battle massive blaze at motel near Tanger Outlets in Commerce

article

Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene of a massive motel fire near Commerce.

Several witnesses tell FOX 5 the fire broke out around 7 p.m. at the Motel 6 located at 128 Frontage Road in Banks County. It is located at the U.S. 441 exit off Interstate 85 close to the Tanger Outlet.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Banks County firefighters can be seen battling a blaze at the Motel 6 in Commerce on June 20, 2022. (Derek Lee / FOX 5 viewer)

Images shared with FOX 5 show flames shooting through the roof of the two-story motel.

Firefighters were seen battling the blaze from all sides of the building.

Witnesses say there were firefighters from at least two different agencies on the scene.

Smoke can be seen billowing from a motel along U.S. 441 near I-85 on June 20, 2022.

Traffic in the area was not impacted by the fire, but cameras provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation show smoky conditions along the interstate and crossing highway.

There were no reports of injuries.

A traffic camera along I-85 near U.S. 441 shows the smoky conditions due to a massive motel fire on June 20, 2022. (Georgia Department of Transportation)

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.