Most charges dismissed against former Douglas Co. judge Christina Peterson
article
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Some criminal charges have been dismissed against former Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson, according to a report by Law.com.
Peterson was arrested in June after a heated confrontation with an Atlanta police officer outside the Red Martini Lounge in Buckhead. Peterson claimed she was trying to stop a man from attacking another woman at the club.
Police charged her with simple battery and felony obstruction for allegedly punching an officer.
A Fulton County judge dismissed the most serious charges, but a misdemeanor charge for obstruction remains.
