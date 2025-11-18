Most charges dismissed against former Douglas Co. judge Christina Peterson

article

The Brief Former Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson arrested after allegedly striking police officer. Peterson claimed she was trying to help another woman. The felony charge was dropped.



Some criminal charges have been dismissed against former Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson, according to a report by Law.com.

Peterson was arrested in June after a heated confrontation with an Atlanta police officer outside the Red Martini Lounge in Buckhead. Peterson claimed she was trying to stop a man from attacking another woman at the club.

Police charged her with simple battery and felony obstruction for allegedly punching an officer.

A Fulton County judge dismissed the most serious charges, but a misdemeanor charge for obstruction remains.

