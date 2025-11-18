Expand / Collapse search

Most charges dismissed against former Douglas Co. judge Christina Peterson

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  November 18, 2025 8:56am EST
Fulton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Judge Christina Peterson told voters she modernized the Probate office in her first term.

The Brief

    • Former Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson arrested after allegedly striking police officer.
    • Peterson claimed she was trying to help another woman. 
    • The felony charge was dropped. 

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Some criminal charges have been dismissed against former Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson, according to a report by Law.com

Peterson was arrested in June after a heated confrontation with an Atlanta police officer outside the Red Martini Lounge in Buckhead. Peterson claimed she was trying to stop a man from attacking another woman at the club. 

Police charged her with simple battery and felony obstruction for allegedly punching an officer.

A Fulton County judge dismissed the most serious charges, but a misdemeanor charge for obstruction remains. 

PREVIOUS STORIES

The Source

  • Information for above story came from previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting and Law.com. 

Fulton CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews