New footage released of ex-Douglas County judge's arrest at Buckhead nightclub

Atlanta police have released new footage showing the arrest of former Douglas County Judge Christina Peterson at a local nightclub.

The multiple hours of footage, which was released shortly after 1 a.m. on the Fourth of July, shows the incident from multiple dashcams and body cameras.

Peterson was arrested on June 20. According to an Atlanta Police report obtained by FOX 5, an officer working an extra job at the Red Martini Restaurant and Lounge on Peachtree Road in Buckhead spotted a disturbance outside the venue and attempted to escort the woman from the premises.

While assisting security in de-escalating the situation, the officer was approached by another woman, later identified as Peterson, who began screaming at the security guard and the officer. Police say she then forcibly pushed the officer in the chest. Despite the officer’s attempts to assist the woman being escorted out, Peterson continued to interfere, swiping at the officer’s hands.

MORE: Probate Judge Christina Peterson should be removed, Georgia Supreme Court rules

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Atlanta Police Department)

Police say after a second push to the chest, Peterson was placed under arrest. However, she repeatedly refused to provide her identifying information, causing delays in her processing. Subsequent investigation allowed officers to confirm her identity.

In the new footage, Peterson is visibly emotional while sitting in the back of the squad car, telling officers, "Book me in … unbuckle me and book me in."'

She later tells police that she "hasn't committed any crimes."

"It's harassment," Peterson says in the footage. "It's poli-tricks."

She's facing charges of felony obstruction and simple battery of a police officer.

Ex-Douglas County judge refutes charges

A day after she was charged. Peterson, her lawyer, and witnesses held a press conference declaring her innocence.

The witnesses said Peterson tried to defend Alexandria Love from a vicious attack after an unidentified man accused her of cutting in front of him in a food truck line.

"He viciously attacked me," Love said, "punched me in my face and Judge Peterson was the only one to help me."

Witnesses Madison Shannon Kelly and Alexandria Love insist the judge did nothing wrong.

"I see this person flying by me and I didn't know who she was," Kelly told reporters. "But I know she helped my friend, and if she hadn't helped, I don't know what we would be saying today."

One new piece of body camera footage seemed to corroborate their story. In it, an unidentified man told police that Peterson "jumped in to help the girl out," before describing the former judge as "tipsy."

A hearing panel recommends Douglas County Probate Court Judge Christina Peterson be removed from office.

A witness recorded a video of Judge Peterson being detained by officers. Lawyer and Fulton County commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. demanded that Red Martini turn over related surveillance video.

"Based on eyewitnesses and the female victim, we believe the videos will confirm that Judge Peterson should not have been arrested," Arrington explained.

RECENT STORIES

Georgia Supreme Court removes Peterson from bench

On June 25, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled that Peterson should be removed from the bench. Additionally, she will not be eligible to be elected or appointed to any judicial office in Georgia for the next 7 years.

The first-time judge for Douglas County has been the subject of several FOX 5 I-Team investigations since she took office in late 2020.

The Judicial Qualifications Commission (JQC) decided in April that Peterson was guilty of "systemic incompetence" because she ignored courthouse rules, abused courthouse personnel, made inappropriate posts on social media and, in repeated cases, failed to do her job.

The decision came after four separate hearings that began in September 2023. She faced 30 counts of misconduct.

In their ruling, the justices agreed with the JQC's findings related to the matter.

Peterson was in her last year on the bench. She recently lost her bid for re-election.

