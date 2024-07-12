Morrow police officer saved by bulletproof vest, released from hospital

article

The Morrow police officer who was shot in his bulletproof vest was released on Friday, two days after a violent encounter in the parking lot of a Mexican restaurant along Mt. Zion Road.

Officer Myron Bell was rushed to the hospital late Wednesday evening. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Officer Bell arrived at La Troja's Cantina around 9:40 p.m., after receiving a report of an armed man arguing with another.

When the officer arrived, he found 26-year-old Keon Devon Christian. Investigators say Christian opened fire and struck Officer Bell in his vest.

A second responding officer fired at Christian, striking him.

This second officer has been placed on paid administrative leave while the GBI is investigating the incident.