Officer-involved shooting outside Morrow Mexican restaurant

A heavy police presence has been reported outside of Las Trojas Cantina, a Mexican restaurant located at the Shoppes at Morrow Station after a shooting involving an officer.

It happened on Wednesday evening in the 1800 block of Mt. Zion Road.

A spokesperson for the Morrow Police Department tells FOX 5 one of their officers was involved, but did not elaborate on details. The officer involved in the shooting is OK.

Crime scene tape surrounded the parking lot.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed the agency has been asked to investigate the shooting. This is the 43rd such investigation launched by the GBI since the start of the year.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Las Trojas Cantina in Morrow on July 10, 2024.

FOX 5 is working to learn more about this incident.