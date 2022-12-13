Clayton County police arrest teen in Morrow double homicide investigation

Clayton County police said they have a 16-year-old boy in custody in connection to a double homicide that took place Dec. 8.

That night around 11:50 p.m., police were called to Mount Zion Boulevard in Morrow where they found 20-year-old Zachary Tallant shot to death in the middle of the parking lot.

At 11:57 p.m., the police were notified of a second victim, 25-year-old Juan Jose Montalvo, shot to death near the driveway of a residence on Londonderry Drive, also in Morrow.

Based on the proximity of the victims, police concluded that they were killed by the same suspect. They called in the Clayton County Police Department Criminal Investigations Division to begin investigating the case as a homicide.

Through the investigation, detectives found and arrested a 16-year-old under probable cause for two counts of malice/felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence.