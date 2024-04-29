Morningside-Lenox Park restaurant launches brunch service

It should come as no surprise that the Good Day Atlanta team is a big fan of brunch — and we’re always searching for new and unique midday dining options here in metro Atlanta.

So, when we heard that Morningside-Lenox Park favorite Verdure Kitchen and Cocktails had expanded its service to include a weekend brunch, we made a reservation faster than you can say, "Let’s eat!"

Verdure Kitchen and Cocktails recently launched its weekend Jardin Brunch, offered from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on both Saturdays and Sundays. You might remember our previous visit to the restaurant last year, during which we spent some time with executive chef Jean-Louis Sangare and learned a little more about Verdure’s unique mix of Western cuisine and African flavors. Since that visit, the restaurant has gained a loyal fanbase thanks to its menu and its lush atmosphere, meant to evoke a safari lodge-like "hidden oasis" tucked away near Piedmont Park and Atlanta Botanical Garden. Sangare says the new brunch menu continues his mission of combining the flavors from his childhood in West Africa, his culinary training in Paris, and his successful career in the United States.

Verdure Kitchen and Cocktails is located at 560 Dutch Valley Road, Suite 100, in Atlanta — for more information on visiting the restaurant, click here. You can also follow Verdure Kitchen and Cocktails on Instagram for updates and brunch service and other special events.