Morgan Wallen pauses tour, cancels appearances due to vocal cord injury

If you were planning to see the country music singing sensation Morgan Wallen in concert this June, his doctor has some bad news for you.

Wallen posted a solemn video to social media saying he was diagnosed with vocal fold trauma and will need to take six weeks of vocal rest, otherwise he could "permanently damage [his voice]."

On April 23, Wallen canceled his Sunday night performance in Oxford, Miss. after the opener, just minutes away from the time he was supposed to hit the stage. Wallen later told fans that he lost his voice performing the night prior and could not sing again. Many were still furious.

A TikTok video went viral suggesting the country music star had canceled his concert after getting too drunk the night before.

Big Loud CEO Seth England refuted the false rumors and shared his own statement addressing Best Crowd Management, the company that handled security for the concert:

"A hired employee of BEST Crowd Management made false claims as it related to last night’s Morgan Wallen concert, and we do not stand behind the detail in his statement. Please refer to Morgan’s social media pages for details."

"Thank you @bestcrowdmanagement for correcting your employee, who made up an entire story that was nowhere close to true. Every detail was false. Laughable what some people will just say for a reaction… Don’t Believe Everything You Read."

Wallen's latest update comes after the songster said he took a 10-day vocal rest, but re-injured his vocal cords after performing at three more shows.

This time, he said his doctor instructed him not to talk at all.

"They told me that if I do this the right way, I'll get back to 100%," he said on social media. "I hate it, but I love you guys, and I appreciate all the support you always give me."

Wallen was scheduled to perform at Truist Park in Atlanta June 2. Ticket holders are being told to wait for the new date, which has not been released yet. Organizers say those old tickets may still be valid for the new date once it is released. His website currently only shows tour dates for June 22 and beyond.

