More than 130 vehicles broken into at Stockbridge apartment complex

The Stockbridge Police Department is investigating after more than 130 vehicles were broken into this weekend at an apartment complex in Stockbridge.

Police say it happened at The Abbey at Eagles Landing Apartments and North Park at Eagles Landing Apartments. It appears that the thieves broke windows in order to gain entry into the vehicles.

Police say that it appears the crimes were committed by a group of 5 to 6 males. The males reportedly left the area in a dark-colored sedan before police arrived at the complex.

Police were unable to provide any additional information.