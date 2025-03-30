Body of missing Monroe County woman found in well

article

The Brief Monroe County deputies found Shirley Obert, 67, at the bottom of a well a day after she went missing after a car crash on Saturday. Obert was last seen wearing a Chick-fil-A uniform near Abercrombie and Oxford Road on Saturday morning. Officials believe she may have been seeking help when she accidentally fell into the hole. Deputies recovered her body on Sunday and do not suspect foul play. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office described the incident as a "tragic accident" and asked for thoughts and prayers for her family and co-workers.



In a tragic turn of events, Monroe County deputies found the body of a woman who went missing after a car crash on Saturday at the bottom of a well.

What we know:

Shirley Obert, 67, was last seen wearing a Chick-fil-A uniform in the area of Abercrombie and Oxford Road Saturday morning. Deputies said she had been involved in a car crash.

Officials believe Obert may have been trying to get help when she fell in a deep well.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ The Monroe County Sheriff's Office found missing Shirley Obert at the bottom of a well on March 30, 2025.

Her body was recovered on Sunday.

What they're saying:

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office does not believe there was foul play involved.

"This appears to be a tragic accident," a spokesperson said. "Please keep her family and her co-workers in your thoughts and prayers."