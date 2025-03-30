Expand / Collapse search

Body of missing Monroe County woman found in well

Published  March 30, 2025 3:44pm EDT
Shirley Obert (Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

    • Monroe County deputies found Shirley Obert, 67, at the bottom of a well a day after she went missing after a car crash on Saturday.
    • Obert was last seen wearing a Chick-fil-A uniform near Abercrombie and Oxford Road on Saturday morning.
    • Officials believe she may have been seeking help when she accidentally fell into the hole.
    • Deputies recovered her body on Sunday and do not suspect foul play.
    • The Monroe County Sheriff's Office described the incident as a "tragic accident" and asked for thoughts and prayers for her family and co-workers.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - In a tragic turn of events, Monroe County deputies found the body of a woman who went missing after a car crash on Saturday at the bottom of a well.

Shirley Obert, 67, was last seen wearing a Chick-fil-A uniform in the area of Abercrombie and Oxford Road Saturday morning. Deputies said she had been involved in a car crash.

Officials believe Obert may have been trying to get help when she fell in a deep well.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office found missing Shirley Obert at the bottom of a well on March 30, 2025.

Her body was recovered on Sunday.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office does not believe there was foul play involved.

"This appears to be a tragic accident," a spokesperson said. "Please keep her family and her co-workers in your thoughts and prayers."

The Source: The information in this article has been confirmed by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office via Facebook.

