Body of missing Monroe County woman found in well
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - In a tragic turn of events, Monroe County deputies found the body of a woman who went missing after a car crash on Saturday at the bottom of a well.
What we know:
Shirley Obert, 67, was last seen wearing a Chick-fil-A uniform in the area of Abercrombie and Oxford Road Saturday morning. Deputies said she had been involved in a car crash.
Officials believe Obert may have been trying to get help when she fell in a deep well.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office found missing Shirley Obert at the bottom of a well on March 30, 2025.
Her body was recovered on Sunday.
What they're saying:
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office does not believe there was foul play involved.
"This appears to be a tragic accident," a spokesperson said. "Please keep her family and her co-workers in your thoughts and prayers."
The Source: The information in this article has been confirmed by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office via Facebook.