Atlanta brewery named 2nd best in the country at U.S. Open Beer Championships
ATLANTA - A number of metro Atlanta breweries took home big prizes at the U.S. Open Beer Championships.
With four gold medals and four bronze medals, Atlanta's Monday Night Brewing placed second overall in the Ohio-based competition.
The brewery got gold medals for its beers Spoken Wisdom, Tears of Our Enemies, Madrigal, and Simple Illusion.
Monday Night Brewing is no stranger to the competition. It has finished in the U.S. Opens Top Ten Breweries multiple times.
Cherry Street Brewpub at Halcyon took fifth place, earning top marks for its Totes McOats oatmeal stout and Grease Monkey barleywine.
Also winning gold medals in the competition were Cherry Street Brewing at Vickery Village's Strumberry brandy barrel-aged beer and Co-opel Doppel barrell-aged German lager, Rome's River Remedy Brewing Company's Sabrewtage Altbier and Oostanaula Great White Ale, Bold Monk Brewing's The Way Begian triple and All is Vanity cask-aged beer.
The 2024 Grand National Champion was Third Eye Brewing of Hamilton, Ohio, which took home four gold, two silver, and two bronze medals.
You can see the other winners from Georgia below.
- Citrus Haze – SweetWater Brewing - bronze in hazy pale ale
- Juice Raptor – Monday Night Brewing - bronze in fruit IPA
- Brother Ivan – Bold Monk Brewing Co - silver in British/Russian imperial stout
- Bartow Brown – Drowned Valley Brewing Company - silver in American brown ale
- Braunschweiger Weizenbock – Silver Bluff Brewing Company - bronze in German wheat beer
- Carte Blanche – Line Creek Brewing Co. - bronze in Belgian fruit and gueze lambic
- 404 – Monday Night Brewing - bronze in American light lager
- Oktoberfest – Round Trip Brewing Company - bronze in German-style maerzen/Oktoberfest
- If I Could Turn Bock Time – Line Creek Brewing Co. - silver in traditional German-style bock
- Brothers of the Sword – Cherry Street Brewpub at Halcyon - silver in Baltic-style porter
- Field Trip – Monday Night Brewing - bronze in American-style wheat beer
- Bluebird – Line Creek Brewing - silver in American fruit wheat blueberry
- Rye OASIS - Cherry Street Brewpub at Halcyon - silver in barrel-aged strong stout or porter
- Just Give Me ALL The Bacon – Akademia Brewing Co - silver in barrel-aged breakfast stout
- Toffee Coffee Barleywine – Cherry Street Brewing at Vickery Village - bronze in barrel-aged specialty barleywine
- VIP Quad – Cherry Street Brewpub at Halcyon - silver in barrel-aged Belgian quad
- Tie XII – Monday Night Brewing - bronze in blended barrel-aged beer
- Thoroughly Good – StillFire Brewing - silver in aged beer
- Atomic Funk – Cherry Street Brewpub at Halcyon - silver in Brett beer
- Sooper Froot – PBJ Strawberry – Pontoon Brewing Company - bronze in peanut/peanut butter
- Wayne Grodzky – Line Creek Brewing Co. - bronze in Grodziskie
You can check out all the winners here.