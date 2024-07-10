Atlanta brewery named 2nd best in the country at U.S. Open Beer Championships

A number of metro Atlanta breweries took home big prizes at the U.S. Open Beer Championships.

With four gold medals and four bronze medals, Atlanta's Monday Night Brewing placed second overall in the Ohio-based competition.

The brewery got gold medals for its beers Spoken Wisdom, Tears of Our Enemies, Madrigal, and Simple Illusion.

Monday Night Brewing is no stranger to the competition. It has finished in the U.S. Opens Top Ten Breweries multiple times.

Cherry Street Brewpub at Halcyon took fifth place, earning top marks for its Totes McOats oatmeal stout and Grease Monkey barleywine.

Also winning gold medals in the competition were Cherry Street Brewing at Vickery Village's Strumberry brandy barrel-aged beer and Co-opel Doppel barrell-aged German lager, Rome's River Remedy Brewing Company's Sabrewtage Altbier and Oostanaula Great White Ale, Bold Monk Brewing's The Way Begian triple and All is Vanity cask-aged beer.

The 2024 Grand National Champion was Third Eye Brewing of Hamilton, Ohio, which took home four gold, two silver, and two bronze medals.

You can see the other winners from Georgia below.

Citrus Haze – SweetWater Brewing - bronze in hazy pale ale

Juice Raptor – Monday Night Brewing - bronze in fruit IPA

Brother Ivan – Bold Monk Brewing Co - silver in British/Russian imperial stout

Bartow Brown – Drowned Valley Brewing Company - silver in American brown ale

Braunschweiger Weizenbock – Silver Bluff Brewing Company - bronze in German wheat beer

Carte Blanche – Line Creek Brewing Co. - bronze in Belgian fruit and gueze lambic

404 – Monday Night Brewing - bronze in American light lager

Oktoberfest – Round Trip Brewing Company - bronze in German-style maerzen/Oktoberfest

If I Could Turn Bock Time – Line Creek Brewing Co. - silver in traditional German-style bock

Brothers of the Sword – Cherry Street Brewpub at Halcyon - silver in Baltic-style porter

Field Trip – Monday Night Brewing - bronze in American-style wheat beer

Bluebird – Line Creek Brewing - silver in American fruit wheat blueberry

Rye OASIS - Cherry Street Brewpub at Halcyon - silver in barrel-aged strong stout or porter

Just Give Me ALL The Bacon – Akademia Brewing Co - silver in barrel-aged breakfast stout

Toffee Coffee Barleywine – Cherry Street Brewing at Vickery Village - bronze in barrel-aged specialty barleywine

VIP Quad – Cherry Street Brewpub at Halcyon - silver in barrel-aged Belgian quad

Tie XII – Monday Night Brewing - bronze in blended barrel-aged beer

Thoroughly Good – StillFire Brewing - silver in aged beer

Atomic Funk – Cherry Street Brewpub at Halcyon - silver in Brett beer

Sooper Froot – PBJ Strawberry – Pontoon Brewing Company - bronze in peanut/peanut butter

Wayne Grodzky – Line Creek Brewing Co. - bronze in Grodziskie

You can check out all the winners here.