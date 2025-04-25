Mom turns in son accused in Peachtree City high school band instrument theft

The Brief A mother turned in her son for the theft of $36,000 in school band instruments. Police say she recognized his clothing in photos that police had posted online about the burglary at McIntosh High School in Peachtree City. Police were able to return all of the instruments to the students.



There are new developments in Peachtree City, where thousands of dollars in band instruments were stolen from a local high school.

Police say the suspect's own mother turned him after recognizing her son on social media.

Social media post

Local perspective:

It started as a tongue-in-cheek post on the Peachtree City Police Facebook page in the style of the old TV show Dragnet.

It worked. It had people talking and commenting.

Soon, a mother realized that police were posting an image of her son, whom she then confronted about the theft of thousands of dollars in school band instruments.

Police say after he confessed to her, she took him to the police station to turn him in.

"They wanted to make the wrong right and give them back to the victims," said Det. Michelle Taylor.

The backstory:

Police say the surveillance video showed the 19-year-old roaming the halls of McIntosh High School after breaking in.

They say he was heading to the band and orchestra rooms.

Video outside shows him loading up the stolen instruments on a golf cart. Keep in mind this is Peachtree City.

They would learn their suspect was a former student who graduated last year.

Among the items taken was a teacher’s personal violin. The total value of the instruments taken exceeded $36,000.

What they're saying:

Police praised the courage it took the mother to turn in her son for the crime.

What's next:

He’s facing two counts of burglary as well as theft by taking.