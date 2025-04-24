Police searching for suspect in Peachtree City high school band instrument theft

article

Peachtree City police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing multiple musical instruments from a local high school.

Authorities say the theft happened shortly after 11 p.m. on March 26.

What we know:

Investigators shared photos taken from the security cameras that night at McIntosh High School.

According to police, the individual entered the school and stole a violin, trombone, flute, oboe, and reed case, two clarinets, and a trumpet.

The total value of the instruments was $26,300, police said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Peachtree City Police Department)

In the photos, the suspect is seen driving a golf cart near one of the school's dumpsters. The person is also spotted inside one of the hallways. Their face can not be seen due to their hoodie.

What you can do:

If you have any information about the theft, email Peachtree Police Lt. Ralls at KRalls@Peachtree-City.Org