Mom says son was shot and killed by his good friend

A Conyers family is devastated after they say their loved one was shot by his good friend.

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the deadly shooting that happened on Lakeside Drive in the parking deck of AMLI Lenox Apartments in Buckhead Saturday night.

Daryn Wooten's mother tells FOX 5 she was even more disturbed when police told her who they suspected fired the fatal shots.

"But never did I imagine it was somebody he really knew or had been in my house," Ms..Perry shared from her Conyer's home.

In fact, the mother of three boys says the young man was a good friend of Daryn's.

Atlanta police say the men got into an argument at Daryn's Buckhead Apartment and settled the dispute with guns. The family says shots rang out in the apartment parking garage.

This guy was just at my house, spent the night just at my house calling me Auntie, Auntie," Ms. Perry said in disgust.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Daryn Wooten From: FOX 5 Atlanta

The Conyer's mother says no matter what the circumstances were, she feels betrayed.

"You don't call somebody a friend - you're gonna have disagreements, arguments, situations- it just never gets to the point to pull out a gun," she exclaimed.

Atlanta police tell FOX 5 they are still investigating and have talked to the man who fired shots.

This mother of three wants the so-called friend charged.

"Somebody has to pay. It wasn't like he was shot, it wasn't like it was multiple shots fired. It was two shots fired, and my son got those two shots," Ms. Perry concluded.