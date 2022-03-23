Former city of Atlanta official Mitzi Bickers found guilty in corruption case

article

A jury found former Atlanta city official Pastor Mitzi Bickers guilty on multiple counts in the Atlanta City Hall corruption case.

Mitzi Bickers helped former Mayor Kasim Reed win election and then worked as his director of human services.

Closing arguments were held Tuesday, the ninth day of her trial on federal charges including bribery. While others have already pleaded guilty in the long-running corruption investigation, Bickers is the first to stand trial.

On Wednesday, a jury found Bickers guilty on 9 of the 12 charges against her. She was acquitted on 3 charges.

Bickers faced charges for bribery, money laundering, wire fraud, witness tampering and making false statements/falsifying tax returns.

"When you follow the money trail in this case, it cuts through the lies and the manipulation," Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathan Kitchens said. "It all leads to one clear path, that the defendant Mitzi Bickers is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt."

Bickers lied in her financial disclosure forms for the city and on her federal tax returns to hide the bribes, prosecutors said. She also instructed former city contractor Elvin "E.R." Mitchell to lie to the FBI in 2015 to hide her involvement, Kitchens said.

Bickers used the money from bribes to support a lavish lifestyle, including buying a lakefront home, a luxury SUV, jet skis and taking expensive trips, prosecutors said.

Bickers is also accused of trying to use money and influence to get contract work from city officials in Jackson, Mississippi.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

