Missing woman last seen walking on GA-85 in Riverdale, police say

Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing Riverdale woman.

The Clayton County Police Department said 40-year-old Kimberly Stanley was reported missing on Oct. 15 at the 6000 block of Westfield Drive in Riverdale

Police said Stanley left the residence while she was upset and was last seen walking near 6690 GA-85 in Riverdale.

Police said Stanley has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is about 5-foot-1 in height and 98 pounds.

Police said Stanley was last seen wearing a gray hoodie sweatshirt.

Police said Stanley is diagnosed with mental health conditions which put her at risk.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Kimberly Stanley is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

