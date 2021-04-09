Missing Walton County man may be in North Georgia Mountains

article

Authorities in Walton County are searching for a 57-year-old man who may be in the North Georgia Mountains.

Joseph Gerald Kitchens was last seen on April 6 around 8 a.m. traveling northbound on Highway 11, possibly to the mountains, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kitchens is described by deputies as being 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with brown hair in a ponytail. He was seen wearing a brown jacket, brown boots, and blue jeans.

Kitchens may be driving a white 2003 Ford F-250 with Georgia tag PWR3754.

Anyone who sees him should call 911.

