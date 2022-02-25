Missing UPS trailers found filled with packages, 3 arrested

Atlanta police arrested three people, who they said they caught stealing UPS packages out of a truck. Investigators said one of those arrested is a former contract driver for UPS.

Investigators found two UPS trailers parked at the PETRO truck stop on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Police released bodycam video of officers inside the trailers where they found hundreds of packages in all shapes and sizes. One officer can be heard saying "This is like Christmas".

POLICE: FORMER CONTRACTOR, 2 OTHERS CHARGED IN ATLANTA UPS THEFT RING

Detectives said three people were found nearby, they said all three had items taken from the trailer in their possession. Opal Barrett, Robert Carter and Enrico Hacker were arrested.



Investigators said Barrett was once a contract driver for UPS, they believe she gained access to the two trailers and parked them at the truck stop.

Police said Barrett also owns Black Opal Cargo Solutions, a trucking company.

FOX 5 went to the address listed for Barrett's company. It turned out to be a mail business.

"We take peoples mail and packages, they can come in to pick it up or forwarded out to wherever they are," said the woman who answered the door named Tricia.

Tricia said she had met Barrett before. She watched the video police released and was stunned.

"I'm sure that some of our packages that customers were complaining they hadn't received were probably in there!" said Tricia.

She also said, being in the mail business, she doesn't understand how UPS didn't know where the trailers and the packages were.

"With the way the tracking is, how do they not know? That many packages. It's not like it was a smaller truck. A small truck has a lot of packages but not like an 18 wheeler would have," said Tricia.

Investigators don't know how long the trucks had been parked at the truck stop, but according to police, UPS corporate security went out to the truck stop and confirmed the trucks had been missing for several months.

Opal Barrett, Robert Carter, and Erico Hacker (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Opal Barrett, Robert Carter and Enrico Hacker are all charged with entering auto and theft by taking.

