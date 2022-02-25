Police: Former employee, 2 others charged in Atlanta UPS theft ring

article

Atlanta police have arrested three people accused of being involved in a UPS theft ring in the city.

Officials say on Feb. 18, officers were called to the PETRO Truck Stop on the 3100 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy after reports of people stealing items from the back of a UPS trailer.

At the scene, officers arrested three suspects: Opal Barrett, Robert Carter, and Erico Hacker. All three had stolen items on their property at the time of their arrests, police reported.

Investigators say the three suspects were taking items out of two UPS trailers that company security confirmed had been missing for months.

According to police, Barrett owns a trucking company and had previously worked for UPS. Investigators believe she got access to the two trailers and moved them to the PETRO property.

The three people were charged with entering auto and theft by taking. They are now out of the Fulton County Jail on bond.

