MISSING: Union City man diagnosed with schizophrenia lost

The Union City Police Department have asked the public to be on the lookout for a lost man diagnosed with schizophrenia. 38-year-old Brett Newcomer hasn't been seen since Thursday, Oct. 27.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Officers said Newcomer's last known location was near Dixie Lake Drive in Union City around 3 p.m.

Newcomer was described as a white man who stands 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He has short blonde hair and a large scar across the top of his head.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white button-up dress shirt, a light gray sport coat, cowboy boots and a large cowboy hat.

If you have seen this man or know any details about his whereabouts, please call 911 or the Union City Police Department directly at 770-964-1333.