Missing teen last seen in Douglas County, officials say

A 16-year-old runaway's last known location was her home in Douglas County, authorities said Tuesday, and investigators are seeking additional information.

Deputies describe Kaniyah Fort as 5-foot-5, 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with ginger highlights.

She was last seen wearing black jean shorts, a black jacket and a black hat.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigators at 678-486-1307 or cclark@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.

