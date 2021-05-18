Expand / Collapse search

Missing teen last seen in Douglas County, officials say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
Kaniyah Fort, 16 years of age, last seen at her residence in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A 16-year-old runaway's last known location was her home in Douglas County, authorities said Tuesday, and investigators are seeking additional information. 

Deputies describe Kaniyah Fort as 5-foot-5, 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with ginger highlights. 

She was last seen wearing black jean shorts, a black jacket and a black hat. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigators at 678-486-1307 or cclark@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.

_____

