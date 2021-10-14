Missing young South Carolina siblings could be traveling through Atlanta

article

Police in South Carolina are searching for three missing young children who may be in Atlanta or Tennessee.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety says 9-year-old Michael Dione McGee III, 7-year-old Gracy Ann McGee, and 4-year-old Gerald J.L. McGee were last seen on Oct. 2.

According to officials, the three children were taken from their mother during a custody dispute on that day and were supposed to be back with her the next day.

Investigators say the children may be traveling by bus through Atlanta toward Tennessee.

Michael is described as being 4-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 70 pounds. He has black hair with a growing fade. Gracy Ann has brown eyes and black hair in two ponytails. She is 3 feet and 9 inches tall. Gerald is 3 feet tall with brown eyes and black hair with a growing fade.

The children may be with their father, 27-year-old Tennessee resident Michael Dion McGee, who is described as having black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen any of the children or their father, please call investigators at (803) 664-1347.

