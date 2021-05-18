Police searching for missing 17-year-old Clayton County girl

article

Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Sadheeqa Darrick was last seen heading to work at Starbucks on Sunday and told her parents she would not be coming home after, the Clayton County Police Department said.

Darrick is described by police as being 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing 175 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, a Starbucks apron, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.

