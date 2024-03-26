Expand / Collapse search

MISSING: Ronald Anglin missing in Morrow, police searching

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 26, 2024 11:19am EDT
Clayton County
RONALD ANGLIN (CLAYTON COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is asking the public for its help in locating Ronald Anglin.

He was last seen at about 11 p.m. March 23 at his home in the 6000 block of Danbury Court in Morrow.

He is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 300 pounds. He is 62 years old and has blonde hair and blue eyes. 

If you have any information regarding Anglin's whereabouts, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or your local law enforcement agency.