MISSING: Ronald Anglin missing in Morrow, police searching

The Clayton County Police Department is asking the public for its help in locating Ronald Anglin.

He was last seen at about 11 p.m. March 23 at his home in the 6000 block of Danbury Court in Morrow.

He is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 300 pounds. He is 62 years old and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information regarding Anglin's whereabouts, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or your local law enforcement agency.