MISSING: Police searching for runaway 14-year-old Jonesboro girl

article

The Clayton County police said they have been searching for a 14-year-old Jonesboro girl since she went missing on Monday.

Officers said Kayla Miller ran away while police were at a home on Fieldstone Parkway processing paperwork in connection to a disturbance.

They described Kayla as a young Black teen with brown eyes and black hair.

She is 5-foot-7-inches and weighs about 150 pounds.

If you have seen Kayla or know where she may be, please call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3350.