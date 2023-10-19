Missing person: Brianna Bryant

article

The City of Decatur Police Department is asking for the public's help locating 25-year-old Brianna Bryant.

Bryant was reported missing around 10:45 a.m. Oct. 19 when she did not return to her work after taking a scheduled break.

She was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt and black leggings while walking within the 400 block of North Candler Street.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ms. Bryant is urged to contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551.