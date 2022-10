article

Police in Monroe are searching for a missing 26-year-old man.

Jasper Cornelius Murray was last seen on Sept .26 walking on Lexington Road in Athens, the Monroe Police Department says.

Murray is described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with hazel eyes, and multi-colored hair.

He was last seen wearing a white tee shirt and black shoes.

A $500 reward is being offered.

Anyone who sees him should call 911.