Shooting investigation underway at DeKalb County McDonald's drive-thru

Police are investigating a shooting at a DeKalb County McDonald's right off of Interstate 20.

FOX 5 cameras spotted patrol vehicles blocking the entrance to the fast food restaurant on the 2700 block of Panola Road.

What we know:

Details about the shooting remain limited.

Officers were seen examining a silver car that was parked in the drive-thru lane. The vehicle had several bullet holds in its front window.

The damaged vehicle was parked in the drive-thru lane. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said if anyone was injured in the shooting.

They are working to learn what happened before the bullets started flying.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.