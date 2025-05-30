Shooting investigation underway at DeKalb County McDonald's drive-thru
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting at a DeKalb County McDonald's right off of Interstate 20.
FOX 5 cameras spotted patrol vehicles blocking the entrance to the fast food restaurant on the 2700 block of Panola Road.
What we know:
Details about the shooting remain limited.
Officers were seen examining a silver car that was parked in the drive-thru lane. The vehicle had several bullet holds in its front window.
The damaged vehicle was parked in the drive-thru lane. (FOX 5)
What we don't know:
Investigators have not said if anyone was injured in the shooting.
They are working to learn what happened before the bullets started flying.
What you can do:
If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.
The Source: Information for this story came from FOX 5 crews at the scene.