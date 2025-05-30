Rabun County man accused of trying to abduct woman with crossbow, deputies say

article

A Rabun County man is in custody after officials say he tried to force a woman into his truck with a crossbow.

Jack Thomas Harkins, 34, is facing a charge of aggravated assault.

What we know:

According to the Rabun County Sheriff's Office, they began an investigation after someone posted a warning to the Lake Rabun Homeowners and Lake Rabun Association's Facebook pages.

The post said that a woman was walking her dog on Bear Gap Road in the vicinity of Minnehaha Falls Trail on the morning of May 26 when she was approached by a man.

The man reportedly pointed a crossbow at the woman and ordered her to get in his truck.

The woman fled and reported the incident to law enforcement.

Deputies and agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation say they eventually identified Harkins as the suspect.

What's next:

Harkins was booked into the Rabun County Detention Center.

The case remains under investigation.