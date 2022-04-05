Expand / Collapse search
Missing man last seen walking through downtown Villa Rica, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Villa Rica police shared images of 35-year-old Chris Echols, who hasn't been seen since he was spotted walking downtown on Monday evening. (Provided by )

VILLA RICA, Ga. - Villa Rica police shared images of a man they said hasn't been seen since he was spotted walking downtown on Monday evening. 

Police said 35-year-old Chris Echols, who frequents downtown Villa Rica, was wearing a black shirt that said "Underground Country," and a gray and orange hat. 

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Chris Rowan at 678-840-1317 or crowan@villarica.gov.

