Missing Decatur man with dementia may be looking for his wife, police say

Have you seen Elmer Thomas? DeKalb County police have been searching for the missing 87-year-old Decatur man who they believe is out looking for his wife.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Thomas, who suffers from dementia, left his home on Pepperdine Drive on Friday at approximately 11:50 p.m. Police said he drove away in a 2013 red Ford F150 with the Georgia license plate #YIL767.

DeKalb County police believe he may be trying to get to his wife, who is currently in Virginia attending a funeral.

Elmer Thomas (Credit: DeKalb County Police Department)

Thomas is 5-feet-7-inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, a white beard and glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes, and a black Vietnam veteran hat.

If you have seen this man, please call 911 or the DeKalb County Police Department immediately at 770-724-7710.