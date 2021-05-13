Paulding County deputies search for missing homeless woman

article

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in a search for missing homeless woman.

According to investigators, 49-year-old Shelbie Kelly is known to frequent the East Paulding Drive New Hope Community of eastern Paulding County.

Kelly was last seen approximately three weeks ago. Authorities say Kelly has been known to abuse substances.

Anyone with information on Kelly's whereabouts is asked to contact the Paulding County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division Tip Line at 770-443-3047 or a tip via the free Paulding Sheriff Mobile App.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

------

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.