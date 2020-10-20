Missing Floyd County teen who is deaf found safe

article

Police in Floyd County said they found a teen just hours after being reported missing.

Cynthia “Lizzy” Parker, 15. left her home on Foxhill Drive in Coosa around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the Floyd County Police Department reports.

Parker is deaf and her family does not know her destination, police said.

She was later located in the woods a few hours later.

She was reportedly safe and has since been reunited with her family.

