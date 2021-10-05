Missing Floyd County teen could be wearing dark clothing, police say

article

Police in Floyd County are searching for a teenager who is missing and possibly ran away from home.

Police said 15-year-old Tyler Holcombe is a student at Model High School in Rome and left a residence on Bert Road.

Police describe him as 5-foot-5 and 200 pounds and could be wearing dark clothing.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS