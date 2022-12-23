Expand / Collapse search
Missing 79-year-old Fayetteville man may be driving in Acworth area, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:37PM
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
Edward Felder article

Edward Felder (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Fayetteville police are desperately trying to find a 79-year-old man who left home for a doctor’s appointment Friday morning and has yet to return. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Investigators have been using technology to track Edward Felder, who police say was reported missing around 3:30 p.m. when he didn't come home.

Felder is driving a white 2021 Hyundai Accent with Georgia tag XWD621.

Police say they were able to track him in Senoia around 10:51 a.m., Suwanee around 12:36 p.m., Chamblee around 1:27 p.m., and Hiram at 4:39 p.m.

He most recently pinged at 5:40 p.m. at the Citgo gas station at 4514 Cobb Parkway in Acworth, police say.

Felder is described by police as being 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing about 165 pounds, with brown eyes, and gray curly hair. He was last seen wearing blue or black sweatpants and blue or black jacket.

Police say Felder has been diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.