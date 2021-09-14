Missing 12-year-old Dawson County boy last seen riding his bike found

article

Deputies in Dawson County said they have found a missing 12-year-old boy.

Reed Hicks was last seen around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday while riding his bike along Thompson Road, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Hicks was later found and is said to be safe.

