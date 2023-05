article

Darrell Wynn Earnest, 30, was last heard from on May 1, according to the Douglasville Police Department.

He is described as a black male, standing 5'7" with black hair and brown eyes and weighing around 159 pounds. Darrell goes by the nickname of "July" and is homeless.

If you know the whereabouts of Darrell, please contact Sgt. Matt Underwood at 678-293-1789 or underwom@douglasvillega.gov.