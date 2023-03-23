Missing Clayton County woman left home without telling family, police say

Police in Clayton County are searching for Pamela Turner.

Turner, 47, was reported missing on March 22. She was last seen between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the 30th block of Nina Court in Jonesboro. Police say she left her home without notifying family.

She is described as a Black female with black hair, brown eyes, 5'6" tall and weighing about 160 pounds. Turner was last seen wearing black or gray leggings and a black or gray shirt. Police say she has been diagnosed with a mental illness.

Anyone with information in reference to her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.