Missing 56-year-old DeKalb County man

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
Andrew Dansby article

Andrew Dansby  (DeKalb County Police Department )

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department needs the public’s help in finding a missing 56-year-old man.

Andrew Dansby was last seen on Monday in the parking lot of 3580 Memorial Drive, police said.

Dansby is described by police as being 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing about 205 pounds, and is bald with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Jay-Z hoodie, blue jeans, white tennis shoes, and a gray skull cap. 

Anyone who has seen him should call 911 or 770-724-7610.

