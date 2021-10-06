Missing 56-year-old DeKalb County man

article

The DeKalb County Police Department needs the public’s help in finding a missing 56-year-old man.

Andrew Dansby was last seen on Monday in the parking lot of 3580 Memorial Drive, police said.

Dansby is described by police as being 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing about 205 pounds, and is bald with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Jay-Z hoodie, blue jeans, white tennis shoes, and a gray skull cap.

Anyone who has seen him should call 911 or 770-724-7610.

