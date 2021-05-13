Missing 4-year-old LaGrange boy may be with woman, police say

article

Authorities in LaGrange are searching for a 4-year-old boy who police consider a "critical missing child."

Kingston Lawson was last seen in the 600 block of Snelson Street on Thursday around 2:30 p.m., the LaGrange Police Department said.

Police said Lawson may be with a tall, thin Black female wearing gray sweatpants.

Lawson was last seen wearing black tennis shoes, a black shirt, and blue jean shorts.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

